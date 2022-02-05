Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $470.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,921 shares of company stock worth $25,320,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

