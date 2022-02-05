Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.