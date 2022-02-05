U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $668,755.28

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $668,755.28 and $7,439.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

