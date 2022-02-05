U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 1,441,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $720.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.21.
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
