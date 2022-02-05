Ubex Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $826,363.09 and $156,238.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00261668 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

