UBIX.Network Market Cap Hits $12.33 Million (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One UBIX.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $2.58 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UBIX.Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

About UBIX.Network

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

Buying and Selling UBIX.Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBIX.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

