UCA Coin (UCA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,353.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $10,353.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,335,838,870 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,978,735 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

