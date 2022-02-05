UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.50

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and traded as low as $49.86. UCB shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 12,290 shares changing hands.

UCBJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

