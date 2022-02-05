Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.11 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $324.35 million and $6.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.64 or 0.00780224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00235300 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000896 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

