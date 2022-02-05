Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RARE stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.85.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

