Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMICY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Umicore from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

