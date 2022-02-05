Unicly Genesis Collection Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 12% against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $71,845.82 and approximately $518.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

