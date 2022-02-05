Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Reaches $30.06 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $30.06 million and $11.18 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00014065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00185772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00075380 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00387303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

