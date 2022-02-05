United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.61) and the highest is ($1.53). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

