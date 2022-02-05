United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.27% of United Bankshares worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.