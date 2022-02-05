United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

URI stock opened at $312.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $261.00 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

