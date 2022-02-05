UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $4.85

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00011703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.62 billion and $8.16 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00293161 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

