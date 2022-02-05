UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Shares Up 3.1%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. 1,763 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.