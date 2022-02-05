Urus Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111519 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.