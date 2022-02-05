US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Shares of USFD opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

