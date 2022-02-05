USDX Market Cap Tops $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011540 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars.

