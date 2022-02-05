v.systems (VSYS) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. v.systems has a total market cap of $33.76 million and $1.02 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.
About v.systems
v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,404,493,649 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480,885,185 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.
