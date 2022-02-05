Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Vai has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $54.57 million and $278,590.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

