Valobit Market Capitalization Tops $46.08 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Valobit has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Valobit has a market capitalization of $46.08 million and approximately $168,349.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

