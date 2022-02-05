VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Raised by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.