VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Trading Down 0.4%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.34 and last traded at $75.77. 75,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 77,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.