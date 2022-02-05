Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as 28.35 and last traded at 28.32. 4,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 29.05.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.