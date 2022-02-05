Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,467,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

