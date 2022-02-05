Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

