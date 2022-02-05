Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $235.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

