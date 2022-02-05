Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $234.45. 626,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,773. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

