Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

