Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,214. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

