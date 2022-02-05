Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $43,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

