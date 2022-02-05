Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $4.62 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.00 million and $703.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $4.62 or 0.00011095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.20 or 0.07205087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.40 or 0.99779450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,348 coins and its circulating supply is 649,734 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

