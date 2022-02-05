VAULT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,547.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1,547.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00010500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 525,709 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

