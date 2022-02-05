Vectorspace AI (VXV) Reaches Market Cap of $105.00 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00006381 BTC on popular exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $105.00 million and $397,361.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,614,311 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

