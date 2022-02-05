Veil (VEIL) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $922,202.22 and approximately $543.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.26 or 0.99944653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00075805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00252403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00166402 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00332973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

