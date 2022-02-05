Velas Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Velas has a market cap of $616.75 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,258,156,682 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

