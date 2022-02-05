Velo (VELO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Velo has a market cap of $58.13 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.12 or 0.07223310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.36 or 0.99824160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

