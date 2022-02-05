VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $431,146.68 and approximately $53.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.04 or 0.99883186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00075041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.93 or 0.00494047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,646,536 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

