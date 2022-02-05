Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 739,361 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $148,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

