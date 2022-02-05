Verso Hits One Day Volume of $89,981.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $89,981.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.07228781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,492.50 or 1.00123852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

