Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

