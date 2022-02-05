Vetri (VLD) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 90.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1,189.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00111282 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

