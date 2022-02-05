Vidulum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,076.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $7,076.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000919 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

