VIG (VIG) Price Down 13.3% This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $970,513.69 and $26.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

