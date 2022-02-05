Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

VRTS stock traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.50. 73,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $226.38 and a 1-year high of $338.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

