Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78,306 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Visa worth $687,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. 10,848,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,690. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

