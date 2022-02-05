Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $96,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.